We Now Know Who Rory Gilmore Won't End Up With

The team behind the Gilmore Girls reboot has successfully kept fans in suspense about many details regarding the glorious return of Rory and Lorelai. We don't know when the four-part series will premiere on Netflix. We don't know what Rory's career will be, or if Luke and Lorelai have finally made it official. But now, with a possible big slip from Christopher (David Sutcliffe), we might know at least one ex who Rory won't wind up with.
In an interview with USA Today, Sutcliffe explained that he thinks Rory should end up with Dean, but he went on to say, "You know, I liked all the young actors that played her boyfriends. I know they’re not going to end up together but, Rory and Dean seem like a good couple."
It's possible Sutcliffe was just ruminating on the potential outcome and being an overall Team Dean defeatist, rather than revealing inside knowledge of the plot. Perhaps he assumes that a couple who got together in high school, reunited when one party got married, and broke up a second time because they realized you don't always get the magic back wouldn't be up for another reunion. Either way, things are not looking great for Team Dean.
