All that being said, “The Other Side” was an all-around solid episode that set up next week’s big finale quite well, though how The Kingdom will join forces with Alexandria, Hilltop, and the gawd-awful Scavengers before Negan gets wise remains a giant mystery. Its standout scene was an Avengers-style team-up between the hardened warriors of Alexandria and the Amazons of Oceanside, but what everyone is going to be talking about at the watercooler tomorrow is Sasha, so let’s just start with her.