The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 4: Service



There are guns missing from the inventory. Negan is upset by this. He wants them all. "They're all in there to the best of my knowledge," Rick says. Negan's not buying it.



Rosita and Spencer find Daryl's bike. "This is our life now," Spencer says as he pulls it into their van. "This is where Rick got us. Maybe if Rick thought it thru, it would have been different. People might still be with us."



But Rosita's not listening. She walks off into the woods.



Back at Alexandria. Negan chews scenery (Jeffrey Dean Morgan will get an Emmy for this role), threatens Daryl with a gun, shooting instead thru a window, and finds the rocket launcher. And also discovers that there are two guns missing from the armory. "This shows that someone's not on board. And I can't have that. I don't enjoy killing women. Men, I can waste them all the live-long, but at end of the day Olivia, my dear, this was your responsibility."



Rick pleads for her life then addresses everyone in the church. "I thought about hiding some of the guns. I did I before. I thought I could bury some out there. Figured maybe they couldn't touch them for years."



"We need to give them over. A Glock 9 and a .22, that's what they're looking for. If we don't find them, they're gonna kill Olivia."



The congregation seems pissed at Rick. "Why do they care. Two guns aren't a threat to them," one guy says. "Most of your weren't there," Rick says, referring to the events of the season opener. "You didn't have to watch. We give them what we want and we live in peace. There is now way out of this. Let me put this to you as clearly as I can. I'm not in charge anymore. Negan is. Now who has the guns?"



"Not everyone's here," Eugene says



Cut to Rosita following some walkers thru the woods. Spencer calls to her, alerting the Walkers attention. She kills them all and finds a gun on one of them.



Back to rick, searching for guns in Spencer's house. Father Gabriel comes in: "I have faith in us. I have faith in you. Things change. You are my friend. It wasn't always this way."



Rick finds the missing guns hidden in a vent. He gives them to Negan, who wants to know who hid them. Rick tells him it doesn't matter. Negan is unconvinced.



As Negan and his crew are leaving, Rosita and Spencer and drive up and Michonne returns, hiding in the shed outside the gate. Rick implores her to give up her sniper rifle. She does, and rick explains she was out hunting and the gun wasn't in the armory . Rick asks if Daryl can stay. Negan asks Dayrl, broken, who says nothing.



"Try harder out there," Negan says. "Earn for me. Because we're coming back soon and when we do you better have something interesting for us, or Lucile, she's gonna have way."



Negan takes the deer and Dwight takes Daryl's bike. "Got a little thank you," he says to Rosita, throwing her her hat. "Find anything else out there," he says. "Just your dead friends," she replies



He drives up to Daryl. You could have it back, he says, indicating the bike. "Just say the word." Daryl ignores him.



"So nobody died," says Negan, reflecting on the day. Negan takes out a walker with a candlestick, while Rick contemplates hitting him with Lucile.



Negan finishes and turns to Rick. "You didn't think think I was gonna leave lucile, did you?"



Negan then says the grossest thing in the history of this show to Rick: "In case you haven't caught on. I just slipped my dick down your throat and you thanked me for it."



Rick add Daryl share a look as Negan's army drives off.



Rick closes the gate and confronts Spencer about taking the guns. "I guess Glenn and Abraham were lucky too," Spencer says, complaining about Rick's leadership style.



"You say anything like that again to me, I'll break your jaw. Knock your teeth out. Say yes."



"Yes," Spencer says.



Rosita is pissed that Spener was holding out on her about the guns. She sneaks her new one she found from the walkers into Alexandria.



Michonne joins Rick back in their bedroom. Their mattress is gone is gone. Michonne says the gun they took from her was from the outpost. "I could have hid more."



"Did you?" Rick says,



"No." She answers.



"We plan by their rules and we get some kind of a life," he says.



"What kind of a life," she says.



"I had a friend..." Rick tells her about Shane. "Him and Lori, they were togehter. They thought I was dead. I know Judith isn't mine. I know it. I love her, she's my daughter. But she isn't mine. I had to accept that. I did. So i could keep her alive. I'll die before she does and I hope that's a long time from now so I can raise her and protect and teach her how to survive. This is how we live now. I had to accept that too so I could keep everyone else alive."



"It's not your fault that people die," Michonne replies.



"Not always, sometimes it is. You have to accept this. All of us do, or it won't work.



"I'm gonna try." She says as they build a makeshift bed.



Michonne goes back to the field. She notices something. Negan's group dropped all the Alexandrian's mattresses on the road and set them on fire.



Back in Alexandria, Rosita finds the shell casing from the round Negan fired into the window when threatening Daryl. She knocks on a door. Eugene answers.



"Make me a bullet," she says.

