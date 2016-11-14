The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 4: Service

Richonne is in bed. Michonne can't sleep. Rick seems fine. Michonne gets up a surreptitiously and pulls something hidden from inside the fireplace. It's a long-range rifle. She slips out, but Rick was watching. He doesn't stop her.
Michonne sets out to a field and sits on top of a burnt out truck, presumably looking for things to kills.
Rosaria and Spencer are on a mish. They ask Eugene to open the gate. He's working on building Negan's crew an audio device of some kind as a tribute.
Just then, whistling in the shadows, Negan shows up, banging on the gates to Alexandria. "Little pig, little pig, let me in." he says.
Rick shows up to open the gate. "You said a week. You're early." Negan demonstrates his batting skills on a walker, then Negan's all service with a smile as he brings dozens of his people into Alexandria.
"Hot diggety dog" Negan says at he looks around. "This place is an embarrassment of riches as they say. I do believe you are going to have plenty to offer up."
Rick tries to talk to a shellshocked Daryl, who's now part of Negan's army. "Nope. He's the help. You don't look at him, you don't talk to him, and I don't make you chop anything off of him."
Turning to Rosita, Negan says "Same goes for everyone." He gets in her face and teases her about Abe's death..
"Let's see what kind of goodies you got in the cupboard," Negan says.
"We put aside half the supplies," Rick responds.
"No rick. You don't decide what we take. I do."
Negans tiny army marches thru to search the houses of the Alexandria. "You gonna show me around or not?" He says to Rick.
Dwight asks Rosita where she was planning on going with Spencer. He steals their rifles from their car and asks her to go get him Daryl's bike. "It ain't here." she says. "We both know you know where it is." He says, swiping her hat. "Now you're good to go." He drains their canteens.
Meanwhile, Michonnedoes target practice on walkers in a field, and she sucks at it. She fires off maybe ten rounds on an approaching walker, missing all of them before finally slicing the dude's head in half with her katana. She walks off and finds that one of her rounds has killed a deer.
Back in Alexandria, Negan's crew basically assemble a yard sale. One of Negan's people finds Deanna's videocamera with the recording of Rick telling her who he's killed people. "Whatever happened to that sick girl?"Negan says, referring to Maggie. "Widows, especially ones who look like that. They are special. Right after their husbands go, they are empty inside. But usually not for long."
Father Gabriel shows up, like Batman out of nowhere, surprising Negan. He asks if he'd like to pay his respects take and take him to the graveyard. "She didn't make it?"
(She did. The quick-thinking Father Gabriel made a fake gravestone, as we find out later.)
Negan talks about how Daryl forced his hand. "I was gonna ask he to come back with me. Oh, I know what you're thinking, how would I have a shot, guy who just bashed her husband's head in? You'd be surprised..."
They're interrupted by a gunshot. It's Carl, warning off Negan's men from taking too much. "Put some back, or the next one goes in you," Carl says. There'a confrontation, and Rick naturally has to tell Carl to stand down. "You should go," Carl says to Negan, "Before you find out how dangerous we all are.
Negan seems impressed with Carl. "I say half your shit. And half is what I say it is.." Negan decides because of this he needs to take their weapons. "As this little emotional outburst has made crystal clear."
They go to the armory. "I just want to point out to you that I'm taking a scrap of your food. Slim pickings in here. and I can't be the only one to notice that you got a fat lady in change of keeping track of rations, can I? Either way, you starve to death, I don't get shit. So for now, you get to keep all the food. How about that?"
"What do you want me to say," Rick says. "I dunno Rick, how about a thank you? Do you think that might be in order, or is that too much to ask?"
There are guns missing from the inventory. Negan is upset by this. He wants them all. "They're all in there to the best of my knowledge," Rick says. Negan's not buying it.
Rosita and Spencer find Daryl's bike. "This is our life now," Spencer says as he pulls it into their van. "This is where Rick got us. Maybe if Rick thought it thru, it would have been different. People might still be with us."
But Rosita's not listening. She walks off into the woods.
Back at Alexandria. Negan chews scenery (Jeffrey Dean Morgan will get an Emmy for this role), threatens Daryl with a gun, shooting instead thru a window, and finds the rocket launcher. And also discovers that there are two guns missing from the armory. "This shows that someone's not on board. And I can't have that. I don't enjoy killing women. Men, I can waste them all the live-long, but at end of the day Olivia, my dear, this was your responsibility."
Rick pleads for her life then addresses everyone in the church. "I thought about hiding some of the guns. I did I before. I thought I could bury some out there. Figured maybe they couldn't touch them for years."
"We need to give them over. A Glock 9 and a .22, that's what they're looking for. If we don't find them, they're gonna kill Olivia."
The congregation seems pissed at Rick. "Why do they care. Two guns aren't a threat to them," one guy says. "Most of your weren't there," Rick says, referring to the events of the season opener. "You didn't have to watch. We give them what we want and we live in peace. There is now way out of this. Let me put this to you as clearly as I can. I'm not in charge anymore. Negan is. Now who has the guns?"
"Not everyone's here," Eugene says
Cut to Rosita following some walkers thru the woods. Spencer calls to her, alerting the Walkers attention. She kills them all and finds a gun on one of them.
Back to rick, searching for guns in Spencer's house. Father Gabriel comes in: "I have faith in us. I have faith in you. Things change. You are my friend. It wasn't always this way."
Rick finds the missing guns hidden in a vent. He gives them to Negan, who wants to know who hid them. Rick tells him it doesn't matter. Negan is unconvinced.
As Negan and his crew are leaving, Rosita and Spencer and drive up and Michonne returns, hiding in the shed outside the gate. Rick implores her to give up her sniper rifle. She does, and rick explains she was out hunting and the gun wasn't in the armory . Rick asks if Daryl can stay. Negan asks Dayrl, broken, who says nothing.
"Try harder out there," Negan says. "Earn for me. Because we're coming back soon and when we do you better have something interesting for us, or Lucile, she's gonna have way."
Negan takes the deer and Dwight takes Daryl's bike. "Got a little thank you," he says to Rosita, throwing her her hat. "Find anything else out there," he says. "Just your dead friends," she replies
He drives up to Daryl. You could have it back, he says, indicating the bike. "Just say the word." Daryl ignores him.
"So nobody died," says Negan, reflecting on the day. Negan takes out a walker with a candlestick, while Rick contemplates hitting him with Lucile.
Negan finishes and turns to Rick. "You didn't think think I was gonna leave lucile, did you?"
Negan then says the grossest thing in the history of this show to Rick: "In case you haven't caught on. I just slipped my dick down your throat and you thanked me for it."
Rick add Daryl share a look as Negan's army drives off.
Rick closes the gate and confronts Spencer about taking the guns. "I guess Glenn and Abraham were lucky too," Spencer says, complaining about Rick's leadership style.
"You say anything like that again to me, I'll break your jaw. Knock your teeth out. Say yes."
"Yes," Spencer says.
Rosita is pissed that Spener was holding out on her about the guns. She sneaks her new one she found from the walkers into Alexandria.
Michonne joins Rick back in their bedroom. Their mattress is gone is gone. Michonne says the gun they took from her was from the outpost. "I could have hid more."
"Did you?" Rick says,
"No." She answers.
"We plan by their rules and we get some kind of a life," he says.
"What kind of a life," she says.
"I had a friend..." Rick tells her about Shane. "Him and Lori, they were togehter. They thought I was dead. I know Judith isn't mine. I know it. I love her, she's my daughter. But she isn't mine. I had to accept that. I did. So i could keep her alive. I'll die before she does and I hope that's a long time from now so I can raise her and protect and teach her how to survive. This is how we live now. I had to accept that too so I could keep everyone else alive."
"It's not your fault that people die," Michonne replies.
"Not always, sometimes it is. You have to accept this. All of us do, or it won't work.
"I'm gonna try." She says as they build a makeshift bed.
Michonne goes back to the field. She notices something. Negan's group dropped all the Alexandrian's mattresses on the road and set them on fire.
Back in Alexandria, Rosita finds the shell casing from the round Negan fired into the window when threatening Daryl. She knocks on a door. Eugene answers.
"Make me a bullet," she says.
