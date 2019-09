But even if Sasha was doomed to die trying, there were far better ways to write her off that would have actually seemed right for the happier, more mentally sound Sasha of Seasons 6 and 7. For example, many fans — myself included — assumed that Sasha would take on the death of a different character from Robert Kirkman’s comic books, Holly. Holly was book-Abraham’s girlfriend before his murder, and she essentially died saving Rick during their group’s attack on the Sanctuary. I say “essentially” because Negan intervened, but I won’t spoil that here in case the show decides to use that element of the plot line.