They eventually, wisely, chose Sasha’s plan. And while they waited for Negan to come outside to his doom, Rosita revealed to Sasha why she’s been acting like such a spoilsport all season long. Turns out that, after a life of being underestimated by weak men, Abraham was the first to actually fully notice and appreciate her. When he left her she was heartbroken, but that’s not why she’s taking his death so hard — it’s because she regrets that he entered the grave not knowing she was happy for him, and she wanted him to go out fighting.