Part of the fun of watching The Walking Dead is sussing out which parts of the beloved comics will appear on the show. Because the universe of the comics is more broad than that of the series, often the show's characters play out story lines that don't technically belong to them. Redditors have long theorized that Sasha would take on the role of Holly. In the comics, Holly plots to kill Negan. In the process, Holly gains walker status. (We said there would be spoilers.) In the episode "Say Yes," Sasha plots to kill Negan as revenge for the death of Abraham (Michael Cudlitz), her love ill-fated love interest. If her trajectory is, in fact, that of Holly's, this could mean we should prep the coffin and the think pieces, because Sonequa Martin-Green is saying goodbye.