The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 11 Recap: “Hostiles & Calamities”

Sherry had been to the house, but by the time Dwight arrived, she left a note making it more than crystal clear that she had given up on their relationship — and potentially, on her own life — forever. She wrote to Dwight that she couldn’t have trusted him to not take her back to Negan, and that she understood why he’d become what he was, but that she couldn’t stick around for it. (She also blamed herself for everything that had happened to them, which I truly did not get. Didn’t they agree to leave with her sister as a couple? Shouldn’t she go easy on herself for marrying Negan, since not doing so would have gotten Dwight immediately killed? Whatever, she’s dead now, probably.) Dwight was feeling pretty understandably terrible about all this, but he still had enough love for Sherry — and enough backbone, I guess — to tell Negan that he’d killed her, so Negan wouldn’t go out looking for her himself. Dwight is not a good man, though, which is how we get back to Eugene: Dwight framed Dr. Carson for freeing Daryl, which led to a horrifically bleak and unpleasant scene of Negan making Dr. Carson apologize for a sin he did not commit, then pushing him into a fire anyway; burning him alive in front of dozens of members of Negan’s inner circle. You know...to keep them motivated. This was enough to send “Dr. Smarty Pants” Eugene straight over the edge, to the point where I wouldn’t be surprised if he told on Negan’s sister-wives for their sensible plot to poison him. (ASIDE: I have read that, in Robert Kirkman’s comic books, Rosita and Eugene end up together after Abraham’s death. Based on what they’re doing with both Eugene and Rosita on the show, though, I really cannot see that happening. Aaron and Tara would literally make a more sensible pair.) The episode ended with Dwight and Eugene bleakly affirming to one another “I’m Negan,” and if anything, “Hostiles and Calamities” just has me hoping that I’m wrong about Morgan’s Alexandria jail cell being Negan’s future home in Season 8. I’m ready for Rick and co. to take down this dude for good, because I don’t know if I can take another episode of unrelenting sadism. ...Let’s just hope next week is about, I don’t know, Maggie?