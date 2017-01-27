There are more than a few Walking Dead fans who are getting a little impatient with the show. While The Walking Dead has always been full of zombie carnage and shocking deaths, the level of violence in this season has been particularly brutal. (In fact, the FCC has been receiving angry complaints, with more than one viewer even comparing the show to ISIS.) But star Andrew Lincoln (Rick) is asking fans to hang in there. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor described the second half of season seven (which had its midseason finale in December) as "probably the opposite of what you just witnessed." And it sounds like Rick is ready to butt heads with Neegan. "You see a man in action again with some of the members of his closest family," he told EW. "There’s sort of a freedom in him, a feeling that comes from losing everything, and also the thrill of the fight...He’s back in. All I’m saying is that the band is back together," he said. "It’s The Magnificent Seven in the back half." As if Lincoln wasn't already upping our expectations astronomically, the 43-year-old also promised a kick-ass finale. "Wait till [episode] 16. I promise you, there is one beat in 16, I dropped my script and started punching the air and did a little jig." Well, we can only hope that the remainder of season 7 lives up to Lincoln's claims — this better be damn good.
