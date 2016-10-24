Story from TV Shows

Twitter Goes Wild After THAT Death On The Walking Dead

Michael Hafford
Folks, "the walking dead" might refer to the show's fans after this season's brutal first episode. Even for a show that deals in death like it's blackjack at a casino, this season's The Walking Dead premiere was shocking. When Negan beat Glenn and Abraham to death, our first instinct was to reach for our phones.

"Why?" you might ask.

First, to try to put another screen between us and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's bat-wielding maniac. Second, because we just knew some fire content was about to drop. Whether it's Rick's flawless acting, or someone with a new hole in their head, The Walking Dead is a memeable show. And this episode did not disappoint.

We collected some of the best Twitter reactions for your reading pleasure. Try to keep your head while reading them.
The show must have felt bad, because they offered this conciliatory gif.
Not enough! Not nearly enough!
