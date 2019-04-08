The new Walking Dead spin-off — which was previously confirmed to be in the works in February — has been ordered to series, the channel revealed at the AMC Networks Summit. The new show will be a bit different from its two predecessors, which includes the spin-off Fear the Walking Dead, as the leads of this series will have grown up during the zombie infestation. According to the official press release, the series will be "the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it."