Selena Gomez & Adam Driver Are About To Make Zombie Movies Cool Again

What do Bill Murray, Selena Gomez, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Rosie Perez, and Caleb Landry Jones have in common? They’re starring in a movie determined to make the walking dead fun again.
A new trailer for horror comedy The Dead Don’t Die just dropped, and it’s almost as full of zombies as it is celebrities. The film's slogan is perfect: "The greatest zombie cast ever disassembled." Get it?
The film, from Only Lovers Left Alive director Jim Jarmusch, is about the sleepy town of Centreville, whose residents wake up one day to discover that their home has been descended upon by the undead.
When a zombie duo hits up the local diner and disembowels its wait staff, only Driver’s police officer is convinced that it could be something other than a wild animal.
“I’m thinking zombies,” Driver tells Murray’s character, a fellow cop, in the trailer. “You know, the undead. Ghouls.”
Obviously, he’s right — if entirely too chill about the whole ordeal.
Gomez plays a teen who, alongside Luka Sabbat from Grown-ish, is generally annoyed about the whole situation. (Oh, the youths!) Zombie apocalypse or not, it’s good to see Gomez back on the big screen. This will be her first film role after Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day In New York, which, due to controversies, may never see the light of day.
It is funny how little screaming there is, considering the film is about zombies who want to snack on human flesh. Swinton’s mortician, of course, doesn’t need to be scared; in addition to being a makeup artist for the dead, she’s also, apparently, a martial arts master. I mean, sure. Why not?
Check out the trailer for The Dead Don’t Die below. The Dead Don’t Die hits theaters June 14.
