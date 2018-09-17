Kourtney Kardashian May Be Dating One Of Kendall Jenner’s Friends

Weeks after rumors of a reconciliation with ex Younes Bendjima, Kourtney Kardashian was seen with Luka Sabbat, a 21-year-old actor and model best known (to me) for his role on grown-ish. According to Entertainment Tonight, Kardashian and Sabbat were photographed leaving The Good Guys restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday. The next day, they appeared in an Instagram together at TAO in Chicago. An eyewitness told ET that the couple were "sitting together" and holding hands.
Sabbat has been Kardashian-adjacent for a while now. A friend of Kendall Jenner's, he was present at Kylie Jenner's well-documented 21st birthday party. Plus, he's a model, which places him firmly in Kendall's social scene.
Advertisement
Earlier this month, paparazzi caught Kardashian and Bendjima, who dated for roughly two years, getting sushi together in Malibu, propelling rumors that they were back together. But Bendjima and Kardashian appeared to have a messy split — and, when one outlet suggested that Bendjima called photographers to make sure they captured his return to the Kardashian 'verse, Kourtney called BS. (The term she actually used was "FAKE NEWS," so.)
Relationship status aside, Kourtney is having a bit of a moment. This season on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she's being presented as the anti-Kardashian. During one fight, Kim said that she was the "least interesting" sister to look at, provoking Kourtney to defend her role as the sister with the least amount of projects. She's a mother to three, she's pointed out, and she's already working more than she'd like to.
"What’s natural to me is being a mother,” Kourtney said in an episdoe of KUWTK. “And I don’t expect everyone to have the same interests.”
Advertisement