Kylie Jenner's Birthday Hair Extensions Cost More Than Your First Car

As you probably expected, Kylie Jenner went all out for her 21st birthday. There was the celebratory makeup collection, a star-studded birthday bash, and 30-inch platinum blonde human hair extensions — because what's a Barbie-themed party if you don't resemble one of the 11.5-inch dolls?
For her butt-length ponytail, Jenner's hairstylist Chris Appleton sought out hair extension artist Violet Teriti, who's been in the business for over a decade and works with celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Margot Robbie, and Kim Kardashian West. So where did these extensions come from, are they really human hair, and how much do they go for? We spoke to Teriti for the inside scoop on Jenner's celebratory hair transformation to find out. (Spoiler alert: The cost might actually make your jaw drop.)
Advertisement
R29: How far in advance did you prepare Kylie's birthday look?
Violet Teriti: It was really late notice — only a day! Usually it takes about a week to 10 days to receive specific bundles and two days to customize them, but luckily I had enough hair for her so I could rush it. A lot of people think it was a ponytail, but it was actually a weft, which is good when people are going really, really long because you have to have a lot of hair to have it look thick and long.
Violet Teriti: It was really late notice — only a day! Usually it takes about a week to 10 days to receive specific bundles and two days to customize them, but luckily I had enough hair for her so I could rush it. A lot of people think it was a ponytail, but it was actually a weft, which is good when people are going really, really long because you have to have a lot of hair to have it look thick and long.
Was it made from human hair? How much did it cost?
Kylie's weft was about 400 grams, which I typically sell for between $6000 and $8000. It's Slavic hair sourced from Russia. There's nothing better than that hair because it's the only hair that doesn't need to be bleached and processed so many times, or even toned and glossed — it's naturally already highlighted.
Kylie's weft was about 400 grams, which I typically sell for between $6000 and $8000. It's Slavic hair sourced from Russia. There's nothing better than that hair because it's the only hair that doesn't need to be bleached and processed so many times, or even toned and glossed — it's naturally already highlighted.
How did you start working with the Kardashian-Jenners?
I just got lucky. Kim saw my hair and she really liked it and asked for my information and I became her "hair girl." It's been over a year now. I've worked with Khloé in-person, gave her some hair, and I've been sending hair to Khloé since. Then recently, Chris [Appleton] requested new hair for Kylie for her blonde hair, so I customized the hair for her birthday.
I just got lucky. Kim saw my hair and she really liked it and asked for my information and I became her "hair girl." It's been over a year now. I've worked with Khloé in-person, gave her some hair, and I've been sending hair to Khloé since. Then recently, Chris [Appleton] requested new hair for Kylie for her blonde hair, so I customized the hair for her birthday.
Are all your orders custom made?
Most of what I provide for my celebrity clients is custom made. I usually have a consultation and then make everything for each client. I want to make sure the texture matches perfectly with the client's hair so they can wear the extensions for a very long time.
Most of what I provide for my celebrity clients is custom made. I usually have a consultation and then make everything for each client. I want to make sure the texture matches perfectly with the client's hair so they can wear the extensions for a very long time.
Related Video:
Advertisement