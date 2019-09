Kylie Jenner's Birthday Hair Extensions Cost More Than Your First Car

Violet Teriti: It was really late notice — only a day! Usually it takes about a week to 10 days to receive specific bundles and two days to customize them, but luckily I had enough hair for her so I could rush it. A lot of people think it was a ponytail, but it was actually a weft , which is good when people are going really, really long because you have to have a lot of hair to have it look thick and long.