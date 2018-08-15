Kylie Jenner's Birthday Hair Extensions Cost More Than Your First Car

How did you start working with the Kardashian-Jenners?

I just got lucky. Kim saw my hair and she really liked it and asked for my information and I became her "hair girl." It's been over a year now. I've worked with Khloé at the salon [Méche], gave her some hair, and I've been sending hair to Khloé since. Then recently, Chris [Appleton] requested new hair for Kylie for her blonde hair, so I customised the hair for her birthday.