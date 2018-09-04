Are Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Already Back Together?

Kourtney Kardashian is riding the media roller coaster this summer, as she rises to Fave Kardashian status simply by being, well, over the Kardashians. Next up: maybe reconciling with her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima. Kardashian and Bendjima reportedly enjoyed dinner together Monday night in Malibu, per the Daily Mail. They got sushi at Bui, apparently, and they did not dine in. (They did pick up, just like us!)
Bendjima and Kardashian broke up in early August following supposed evidence from TMZ that Bendjima had a new paramour. Bendjima's split from the family was quick: He almost immediately posted on his Instagram story, "I'm not attached to this 'life' so you can't touch me." He added, "Fuck your Hollywood bullshit."
Presumably, he meant he's not attached to the Kardashian klout, so he's just fine ambling away from the family's fame and money. Shortly after, an Instagram comment from Kim Kardashian West herself suggested that Bendjima had cheated on the elder Kardashian.
Then, in mid-August, Bendjima appeared in Jax Taylor's Instagram story looking sullen at the gym. Taylor joked that Benjima was living his life like a normal these days, working out at a public gym.
Now, just over two weeks later, Bendjima has been spotted picking up sushi with his ex. Maybe the two are just hashing things out. Maybe they're mending ties. Or maybe Bendjima got sick of waiting to use the squat rack.
