In what must be the most ambitious crossover event in reality television, Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, appeared in the Instagram Story of Vanderpump Rules' star Jax Taylor.
Snapping a mirror photo of himself at the gym, Taylor slyly included an oblivious Bendjima in the background, relishing in the chance to take a dig at the model's recent breakup with Kardashian. "When kourtney kardashian dumps you and you have to slum it like the rest of us At a normal gym," Taylor quipped, adding, "no more figi [sic] diamond water either. Got to drink that smart water now."
The Algerian model is seen sitting on an exercise machine, engrossed in his phone. Who knows, perhaps he's checking out Kardashian's recent posts about mediation and verses from the Bible. In a response to TMZ's story about his gleeful shade, TMZ reports the Sur bartender retorted: "Come on it’s kind of funny, wasn’t trying to be a dick. It happens to be best of us. Drake should make a song though 'started at the top now we here'. Maybe next album?"
Bendjima, 25, and Kardashian, 39, ended their two-year-long relationship just last week when questionable photos of Bendjima hugging model Jordan Ozuna in Mexico were posted by TMZ. The model went into overdrive, trying to get ahead of the story by writing he was merely on a trip with friends. “They really want me to be the bad guy,” he wrote on a screenshot of a Daily Mail story about his trip. “Fuck your Hollywood bullshit (can’t have fun with your friends no more).”
Not one to let anything slide, Kim Kardashian came to her sister's defense, commenting, "Nice pics from your 'boys trip,'" on a photo shared by The Shade Room. Khloé Kardashian threw her own two-cents in the comments, writing, "Alexa play 'heard it all before' by Sunshine Anderson."
As for the elder Kardashian sister, she's just over here, living her best life in Calabasas. The sister was seen having a blast and dancing 'till all hours of the night at baby sister Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party. Happiness is always the best revenge.
