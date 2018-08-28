Story from Pop Culture

This Clip Of Kourtney Kardashian Is Basically A Trailer For Her New Life

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images.
While this current season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is exposing a giant feud between Kourtney Kardashian and the rest of her famous sisters, it seems the star is recovering just fine. In fact, in the wake of the feud's publicity, in which Kim Kardashian called her sister the "least exciting/interesting" to look at, Kourtney has harnessed fans' sympathy into a whole new brand: "Rich Bitch."
At least, that's what she's all about in these videos from Instagram stories. The star is captured in the midst of her drama-free vacation (with friends like former Kim Kardashian assistant Stephanie Shepherd) wearing a stylish swimsuit and sipping a drink, prompting Shepherd to comment, "You look rich."
"I am rich, bitch," Kourtney replies, later reiterating, "I'm so rich."
Sounds like someone's been listening to Ariana Grande's new song, "Successful," and it's not the only proof that she's living her best life.

sometimes i take all the shine

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

¿hablas español?

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Don't worry, Penelope is there, too.

my little lunch date ?

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

There's only one thing left to say: I'm rich, bitch!
