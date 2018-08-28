This Clip Of Kourtney Kardashian Is Basically A Trailer For Her New Life

While this current season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is exposing a giant feud between Kourtney Kardashian and the rest of her famous sisters, it seems the star is recovering just fine. In fact, in the wake of the feud's publicity, in which Kim Kardashian called her sister the "least exciting/interesting" to look at, Kourtney has harnessed fans' sympathy into a whole new brand: "Rich Bitch."
At least, that's what she's all about in these videos from Instagram stories. The star is captured in the midst of her drama-free vacation (with friends like former Kim Kardashian assistant Stephanie Shepherd) wearing a stylish swimsuit and sipping a drink, prompting Shepherd to comment, "You look rich."
"I am rich, bitch," Kourtney replies, later reiterating, "I'm so rich."
kourtney kardashian is the official mood of 2019 pic.twitter.com/nZloiKaXUW— joe (@jsphdeal) August 27, 2018
Sounds like someone's been listening to Ariana Grande's new song, "Successful," and it's not the only proof that she's living her best life.
Don't worry, Penelope is there, too.
There's only one thing left to say: I'm rich, bitch!
