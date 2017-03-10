She may look like she's made of sugar and spice, but country superstar Carrie Underwood has proven time and again that she's deft with a baseball bat — who can forget her beating up that pickup in "Before He Cheats"? So it makes sense that the crooner would have a soft spot for a certain zombie-apocalypse TV show. Underwood loves The Walking Dead so much, in fact, that she got an undead-themed cake for her birthday.
"She knows me so well...cake and new exercise toys!" Underwood captioned an Instagram post showing the confection. "Imma shove my face into this later."
The round cake features a gate that says "Don’t Open, Dead Inside" with a slew of zombie hands reaching through. And on top? The finishing touch is Lucille, Negan's barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat. The back of the cake is a little bit sweeter. There, Childers added a birthday sentiment and a line from the show's fourth season: "Just look at the flowers." More like bittersweet.
Underwood makes no secret about her love of the show, but this over-the-top cake might just be enough to convince producers to add her to the blockbuster. She's said on multiple occasions that she'd love to make an appearance with Negan and Co. A quick scroll through her Instagram shows that she's all about Walking Dead pics and memes, especially when clever fans incorporate her. We told you she was good with a bat!
And a few years ago, Underwood couldn't contain her excitement when she met Norman Reedus, at an event. "I think I played it pretty cool...I don't look excited in this pic at all, do I?" she wrote in a tweet. We'd have the same reaction, Carrie.
Holy crap! I just met Norman Reedus! I think I played it pretty cool...I don't look excited in this pic at all, do I? pic.twitter.com/B5sM2mSC0j— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 2, 2014
