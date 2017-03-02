Spoiler Warning: This article contains plot details about the March 5 episode of The Walking Dead, "Say Yes." Read at your own risk.
You'll be glad to know that nobody gets brained with a bat in this exclusive sneak peek of Sunday night's episode, but that doesn't mean tensions aren't running high — it is The Walking Dead, after all.
Rosita (Christian Serratos), no doubt still reeling from witnessing Spencer's death and being attacked by Arat, is in a foul mood. Unfortunately for a well-meaning Tara (Alanna Masterson), she's the target of this pissiness, which stems from the women's conflicting views about how to proceed in their fight against the vicious Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Rosita is discouraged by all the delays, h; Tara has a more passive, and optimistic, outlook.
"It's going to work out," Tara tells Rosita, who has just finished tending to the knife wound on her cheek, a souvenir from Arat.
"What does that even mean, Tara?" Rosita snaps, visibly annoyed.
"It means we've got the numbers to fight now, we just need to find some guns," Tara offers meekly.
Rosita's not buying it, and tells her so.
"Do you know where we could find that many guns today?" she asks. "This week? This year? I can't just wait. I don't know about you, but I can't."
Tara acknowledges that "it's not going to be easy," but is confident that the group will get the guns they need to fight.
"We need guns," Rosita replies, matter-of-factly. "I'm going to go find them."
And with that, she walks off and leaves Tara behind. Alas, we'll have to wait until Sunday to find out where she's headed — and what danger awaits.
Watch the scene unfold in the video below. Are you Team Tara or Team Rosita, and why?
