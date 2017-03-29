Steven Yeun Has Revealed His Son's Name

Baby Glenn has a name!
Steven Yeun, the much-missed star of The Walking Dead, and wife Joana Pak welcomed their first child on March 17. Yeun later confirmed the birth in an Instagram post thanking fans for their well wishes, and now we know the little fella's name.
E! News reports that the new parents, who got married in a Los Angeles ceremony in December 2016, have named their son Jude Malcolm Yeun. Go ahead and get all those Baby Judith/Baby Jude jokes out of your system. We'll wait.
In case you're interested, the name Jude is an abbreviation of the Hebrew name Judah/Judas, meaning "praise." It has many Biblical connotations, though it's just as possible that Yeun and Pak are big fans of Thomas Hardy, the Beatles, or The Young Pope.
Jude has already made his social media debut, popping up on both of his parents' Instagrams. The proud papa posted a pic of his newborn baby's teeny-tiny hand along with this message to fans.
"We are well," the 33-year-old actor wrote. "Much much love."
Here's a better look at the kiddo, courtesy of Pak. The professional photographer captured her son enjoying the sleep of someone who never has to worry about zombie invasions.
Jude's not the only kid Yeun, who will star alongside Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Paul Dano in the South Korean action film Okja this summer, has fathered, in a manner of speaking. Though his Walking Dead character Glenn Rhee was (spoiler!) brutally brained by Negan and his baseball bat last fall, Glenn's onscreen wife Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is carrying his child. In the comic books, that baby is also a boy, whom Maggie names Hershel after her father.
We look forward to more social media snaps of Jude in the years to come.
