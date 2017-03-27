Update, March 27 at 5:45 a.m.: New dad Steven Yeun has shared the first photo of his baby boy. Look at that hand!
"Thanks, we are well," the actor wrote to fans on Instagram. "Much much love."
This story was originally published on March 22, 2017.
Actor Steven Yeun is certainly having a better year than his doomed Walking Dead character, Glenn, who (spoiler alert!) had his head bashed in on the shocking season 7 premiere of the zombie show in October. In November, he and longtime girlfriend Joana Pak purchased a beautiful home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles (which should have been our first clue that the couple had plans to expand their brood). Then, in December, Yeun and Pak, a photographer, tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in L.A. Also that month, news broken of Pak's pregnancy. And now, the couple has officially welcomed their first child together.
Advertisement
Pak gave birth to a baby boy on March 17, E! News reports. Details, including the newborn's name, are not yet known. What we can confirm, though, is that we were all dead wrong with our theories that Pak and her 33-year-old husband were expecting twins. In February, Yeun shared a post on Instagram that, at the time, seemed to like a clear hint that the couple had, not one, but two babies on the way. He shared a collage of adorable photo-booth style photos of a pregnant Pak and himself. Yeun captioned the pictures with two bee emoji. Now, remember — at the time, news of Beyoncé's pregnancy with twins had recently had the world shook (in the best way possible). Then, days later, it was announced that Amal and George Clooney were expecting twins, too. Needless to say, we all had twins on the brain, so the two bees felt an obvious reference to Yeun and Pak's future kid(s). Alas, this was not the case.
But we have a feeling the first-time parents will have their hands — and hearts — full with this little one.
Advertisement