On the heart-wrenching season 7 premiere of The Walking Dead, Glenn meets his end, resolving long-running speculation over who Negan was going to kill, and breaking fans' hearts. So, to console viewers distraught over his loss, a newspaper published an actual obituary for the character.
Given that Harrison Ford and Han Solo's names pop up in the adjacent obituary, as Moviefone points out, it looks like either a satirical paper or the funny pages of a real one. But we consider it no less than an excellent piece of journalism.
"Glenn Rhee, husband, father-to-be, warrior and friend departed from this world October 23rd. He was 32," it opens.
"A faithful friend, Glenn spared no personal risk or inconvenience to care for and provide for his adopted Apocalyptic family of survivors," it continues. "He exhibited top-notch leadership when his leader and mentor was either unavailable or unable to lead, and his commitment to moral principles in a world-gone-mad breathed hope and promise to those around him (who meant him no harm)."
The loving obit also includes a bit of a backstory, which appears to be inspired by Steven Yeun, the actor who plays Glenn. The piece reads that he grew up in Michigan with Korean immigrant parents, like Yeun, before coming to Atlanta.
The conclusion offers a very specific request we doubt has ever been made in an obituary before: "In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations of LITERALLY ANYONE WHO CAN HELP THEM DEFEAT NEGAN be made in his memory."
Fans are already hoping Maggie will avenge Glenn's murder, and she clearly has a lot of people mourning her beloved along with her.
