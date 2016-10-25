Story from TV Shows

This Alternate The Walking Dead Death Scene Will Give You Chills

Suzannah Weiss
Before season 7 of The Walking Dead premiered, there was an intense debate over who Negan would kill in the first episode. Fans were so fixated on this question that the creators filmed 11 deaths so that no leaked scene could reveal the secret, The Independent reported.

One shared by We Got This Covered shows Negan killing Maggie, who is pregnant on the show. He yells "Look at that, taking it like a champ!" before hitting her in the head with Lucille.

The scene is hard to make out but very brutal. If they went with it, it would have been atypical in its portrayal of violence toward a pregnant woman.

Maggie doesn't go down without a fight, though. Before she dies, she spits blood in Negan's direction.
Some fans thought the episode would have been even better with this death.
Many felt like the showrunners actually gave Maggie a worse fate by killing the people she loves.
But even more are rooting for the reverse of what we saw in the leaked scene and are calling for Maggie to take down Negan.
