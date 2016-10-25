Before season 7 of The Walking Dead premiered, there was an intense debate over who Negan would kill in the first episode. Fans were so fixated on this question that the creators filmed 11 deaths so that no leaked scene could reveal the secret, The Independent reported.
One shared by We Got This Covered shows Negan killing Maggie, who is pregnant on the show. He yells "Look at that, taking it like a champ!" before hitting her in the head with Lucille.
The scene is hard to make out but very brutal. If they went with it, it would have been atypical in its portrayal of violence toward a pregnant woman.
Maggie doesn't go down without a fight, though. Before she dies, she spits blood in Negan's direction.
Some fans thought the episode would have been even better with this death.
This would have been better IMO #TWD https://t.co/yPMrQbMSti— QuickStrike ATC (@QuickStrike_ATC) October 25, 2016
Many felt like the showrunners actually gave Maggie a worse fate by killing the people she loves.
maggie greene has witnessed the deaths of everybody she has ever loved yet she still found the strength to stand up and carry on. pic.twitter.com/0HZOSTTKfb— twd spoilers / kay (@grimeslincoln) October 24, 2016
My heart hurts for all of them but especially Maggie.. 😭 #TheWalkingDead— The Walking Dead (@TWDFamilyy) October 24, 2016
Maggie has lost everybody. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/sICOgPCCiI— TWD on ComicBook.com (@NewsOfTheDead) October 24, 2016
But even more are rooting for the reverse of what we saw in the leaked scene and are calling for Maggie to take down Negan.
@NeganHasArrived I hope Negan gets to meet Lucy's thirsty end with Maggie holding her. That would be just. Poor Glenn😩— TB.SURVIVER (@TBHaley53) October 25, 2016
I HOPE AND PRAY that #maggie is the one to take #Negan out🙏🏼🙏🏼 #TheWalkingDead @TheWalkingDead @WalkingDead_AMC pic.twitter.com/ivTsL0zGrs— PLLfreaks13 (@PLLFreaks13) October 24, 2016
