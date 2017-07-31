The Walking Dead Is Going To Mess With Comic Book Fans In Season 8

Last week The Walking Dead Season 8 trailer debuted at Comic-Con and quickly sent fans into a frenzy thanks to its final shot of Rick waking up as a much older man. Cue all the theorizing.
Now the show's creator, Robert Kirkman, is here to mess with us even more. At a Television Critics Association panel held yesterday, Kirkman promised that the "old Rick" scene will be explained in the Season 8 premiere...but fans of the Walking Dead comic book series should be prepared for a surprise.
The comic books feature a major time jump and fans have speculated that the same plot device will be used on the small screen. But based on Kirkman's comments at the TCA, everyone may be in for a major surprise on October 22.
"...Or was it the time jump? I don’t know, maybe it was Rick waking up from his coma. Wouldn’t that be weird? That is an intriguing tidbit that we did throw out there on purpose, and we’re hoping that people continue to question how it is that fits into the story line and what it is," Kirkman said during the panel. "Comic book fans know where a scene that kind of looked like that would fall, but it also doesn’t seem like we would be getting to that just yet if you were a comic book fan, so there’s a mystery to that."
Kirkman added that Season 8 will have a faster pace than the show's first seven seasons. "We all know it's the All-Out War storyline. Season 8, we're trying to do a more fast-paced, action-packed season really focusing on momentum," he said. "Over the first seven seasons, we've set all the characters into place and now it's time to break them, to a certain extent."
