Basically, “The First Day of the Rest of Your Life” was supposed to be Battle of the Pelennor Fields from The Return of the King, but we got Boromir’s death from the end of Fellowship of the Ring instead. By the end of the 85-minute episode, the only real things that had changed were that The Kingdom was officially colluding with Alexandria and Hilltop to take down the Saviors — something we’d all known was going to happen since the moment Carol and Morgan stepped foot there last fall — that Jadis and her Scavengers were officially bad news, and that war was very officially out in the open.