We kind of agree, but we also think that internet doesn't really criticize shows in that way anymore. We've gone from the early internet era, in which everyone was a critic, to our current zeitgeist, which promotes internet activism. The violence levels of shows seems like an almost quaint concern, one that wouldn't really be shared by any outside of concerned parent groups. Although maybe that's just because we're dazzling urbanites [hair flip]. Who's to say?