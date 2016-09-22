The Walking Dead is known for its epic cliffhangers. It feels like viewers are left dangling at the end of every other episode, wondering who's still kicking. In one month, when the seventh season premieres, we'll find out who made it out alive after the harrowing season-six finale. But, we've just been given a big hint — and it's making us feel pretty optimistic.
Variety revealed six exclusive photos of Carol and Sasha from the upcoming season. The artsy stills show them both looking quite badass, gearing up to fight zombie and human enemies alike. Season seven will pick up right where we left off, with Carol and Sasha's fates hanging in the balance. Carol and Morgan were captured by soldiers from The Kingdom. Sasha, meanwhile, was facing death-by-baseball-bat at the hands of brutal Negan. And the show-runners did hint at multiple deaths from the Alexandria bat-attack. But based on these photos, both characters survived their dire situations.
The seventh season of The Walking Dead will be split into eight episodes airing in the fall and eight more premiering in February. We can expect some more brutality from Negan, it looks like. And if Carol is indeed alive, then so is our undying hope for a full-fledged Carol-Daryl romance.
The Walking Dead premieres October 23 at 9 p.m. EST on AMC.
Advertisement