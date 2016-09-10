Fans of The Walking Dead have been waiting for months to find out which character was killed following the dramatic end of its sixth season. It turns out, Negan's bat attack may have left more than one person dead.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the show's executive producer, Greg Nicotero, continues to defend his decision to end last season with a cliffhanger, specifically his decision not to show those deaths.
That's right, he said deaths, plural.
But did Nicotero simply misspeak or drop a major season 7 spoiler?
In fairness, he did warn us that things were going to get a lot worse for Rick Grimes and Co. in season 7 before things got better, but would that really involve killing off two major characters?
The only thing we know for sure: Negan didn't kill Abraham and Melissa McBride, who plays Carol, has said that finding out will be worth the wait.
A recently released 30-second promo focuses on Negan, and based on the fact that Morgan, Carol, and Tara all appear to be safe, there is speculation that the victim may have been a pregnant Maggie — a possible explanation for Nicotero's mention of deaths, when you factor in her fetus.
We still have more than a month to wait for answers. The Walking Dead returns Sunday, October 23 at 9 p.m. on AMC.
