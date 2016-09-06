[Warning: This article contains potentially huge (and disturbing) spoilers.]
We're basically Hansel and Gretel when it comes to The Walking Dead, praying that breadcrumbs will provide some kind of answer. The latest morsel comes in the form of a 30-second promo focused on new big bad Negan.
We all know Negan is going to kill someone in the first episode of the seventh season. But what we don't know is who will die. Abraham seems to be safe. The trailer confirms that Morgan, Carol, and Tara are safe as well. Demi Lovato's birthday Snapchats prove that Rick, Darryl, Eugene, and Glenn are all still on the show. Or at least hanging out. Michonne seemingly wouldn't go out that easily.
Vanity Fair speculates that Maggie is the most likely victim. And TVGuide concurs, citing Lauren Cohan (who plays Maggie) and her frequent non-Atlanta Instagram posts. Whatever happened, she doesn't seem to broken up about it. Check our her pics below.
The possibility that Negan could kill a pregnant Maggie is beyond shocking. A popular fan theory suggests that there will be two deaths, but we're pretty sure they don't mean Maggie and her unborn child. Then again, this show pulls no punches, ever. But a pregnant woman being beaten to death risks alienating a lot of the audience.
