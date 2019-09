We all know Negan is going to kill someone in the first episode of the seventh season. But what we don't know is who will die. Abraham seems to be safe . The trailer confirms that Morgan, Carol, and Tara are safe as well. Demi Lovato's birthday Snapchats prove that Rick, Darryl, Eugene, and Glenn are all still on the show. Or at least hanging out. Michonne seemingly wouldn't go out that easily. Vanity Fair speculates that Maggie is the most likely victim. And TVGuide concurs, citing Lauren Cohan (who plays Maggie) and her frequent non-Atlanta Instagram posts. Whatever happened, she doesn't seem to broken up about it. Check our her pics below.