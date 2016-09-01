Negan killed someone on last season's The Walking Dead finale. The only thing we know for sure is that that person is dead and that it isn't Abraham. Maybe.
This has us asking existential questions like: Is the wait worth it? Will we really care that much about who dies, provided it isn't Rick? Or Maggie? Melissa McBride, who plays Carol, assures us that we have not waited in vain.
She tells EW that she understands the fan frustration about the wait for the season premiere.
"But I hope those people that feel jilted will tune in because the premiere is just going to be…" McBride tells EW. "Oh God, it’s going to rock the walls. The wait is worth it. Whether you’re angry with it or whether you liked the cliffhanger or whether you’re pissed off about it, the wait is worth it."
Rock the walls. Pretty strong words. For purely comedy reasons, it would be kind of funny if Negan killed Glenn. Like, they fake killing him and then bring him back and make everyone upset. Then, bam, dead again. Brutal. Insanely brutal. It'll probably be him.
The Walking Dead returns October 23.
