Ahead of The Walking Dead's season 7 premiere, AMC released a closer look at Negan. The menacing antagonist who stomped into the season 6 finale has everyone a little shaken.
“There are rules. You earn what you take," Negan says in the teaser. "You should know…this is the only way.”
Fans seem seem to agree on one thing about Negan his spiked bat Lucille: They are not messing around.
Rick Grimes: We finally have a safe home. We can surive now and live in safety. No one will touch us.— the best of jdm™ (@thebestofjdm) September 17, 2016
Negan: pic.twitter.com/uPgrJPQORf
Negan @ Rick And The Group pic.twitter.com/XwjQ1rMHxy— Eugenius™ (@JeffryDeanNegan) September 19, 2016
.@JillPantozzi - What if Negan accidentally swings too hard and hits himself in the face?— Donna Dickens (@MildlyAmused) September 21, 2016
ME: A girl can dream.#TheWalkingDead
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan on the show, told Entertainment Weekly that fans should expect a deep dive into his character's backstory in the upcoming season.
"So in finding out more about Negan, we’ll find out how his life has been since the zombie apocalypse started, since the outbreak began, and we’ll find out sort of how Negan has come to be who he is. He rules with an iron fist and a sense of humor. He’s a very charismatic guy," Morgan said.
The Walking Dead returns to AMC Sunday, October 23.
