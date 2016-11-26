The highly anticipated Gilmore Girls: A Year In the Life got fans excited to catch up with their old friends in Stars Hollow after almost a decade. The Netflix reboot brought back beloved regulars, like Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Kelly Bishop, and Scott Patterson, as well as guest appearances from Carole King, Sally Struthers, Milo Ventimiglia, Matt Czuchry, and a short-but-sweet visit from Melissa McCarthy’s Sookie.
But beyond the familiar faces, there were cameos from actors who didn’t appear on the original show peppered throughout the new episodes. In particular, there was significant crossover between actors from ShondaLand and the Parenthood universe. We might be reading too much into this while still digesting the four new extra-long episodes and Thanksgiving leftovers, but it’s hard not to make the connection.
The most obvious universe-crossover cameo came from Mae Whitman, who played Graham’s daughter, Amber, on Parenthood, appearing as a girl on the street in New York City who instructs her on trading sneakers for pastry. Peter Krause — Graham’s real-life boyfriend and Parenthood brother — played a park ranger. Not to be left out, Jason Ritter, who played Graham’s Parenthood beau, also made an parallel appearance as a much, much nicer park ranger.
Series regular Liza Weil, who plays Paris Geller, is joined by Scandal's Dan Bucatinsky, who plays a Condé Nast editor. The ShondaLand connection? Weil stars on Rhimes' How to Get Away With Murder while Bucatinsky was on Scandal.
Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino also included several actors who were on her short-lived show Bunheads, including Julia Goldani Telles, Sutton Foster, and Bailey De Young.
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is now streaming on Netflix.
