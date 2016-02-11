The Gilmore Girls revival is in full swing. Most of the original cast is back, with a few notable exceptions, and now Amy Sherman-Palladino has announced that another of her coterie of talent will be joining as well. Sutton Foster, late of Sherman-Palladino’s beloved Bunheads, will join the cast, TV Line reports.
We don’t yet know if Foster will play a new character or reprise her role as Michelle Simms from the late Bunheads. There might be some intellectual property hurdles to clear, but it isn’t such a stretch to see Michelle make her way from Paradise to Stars Hollow.
Our dream would be for Sherman-Palladino to take the opportunity to tie a bow onto both series. We still don’t know the results of Michelle’s Los Angeles audition, nor do we know the fates of the rest of the characters in the Sherman-Palladino universe. Now if only they can work out their scheduling conflicts with Melissa McCarthy, we’ll be all set.
Netflix did their part to welcome Foster to the show, with the tweet below.
Can’t wait to see you in Stars Hollow, @sfosternyc... https://t.co/vPwHidKhF9— Netflix US (@netflix) February 11, 2016
