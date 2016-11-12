The ultimate debate among diehard Gilmore Girls fans is simple. Who should Rory end up with? But whether you're Team Jess, Team Dean (an advanced apology to you, friends), or Team Logan, this particular piece of news may surprise you.
Milo Ventimiglia, the actor who brought the soon-to-return series' beloved hoodie-wearing bad boy to life, isn't exactly Team Jess. (Cue dramatic record scratch.) He's just team love.
"You know, I try to stay out of that quarrel," Ventimiglia told Elle. "I just love love."
"Did people ever consider [asking] if Jess is Team Rory?" the actor continued. "Maybe not, she broke his heart twice. I think he's on her side because he cares about her, but everybody is dying for them to be together and it's like it didn't work. Why force anything? I don't know, I just think people need to wait until November 25, put away their expectations, and hopefully just enjoy what we shot and what came out."
T-minus 13 days until your Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life binge-watch can begin, friends. Until then, devoted members of Team Jess will just have to temporarily satiate themselves with episodes of Ventimiglia's other gig, This Is Us. Just be sure to keep those tissues handy.
