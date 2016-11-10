Alexis Bledel just dropped a major spoiler for Gilmore Girls fans. Fortunately, if you were hoping that Rory would ride off into the sunset with Jess or Logan, then you're probably going to be fine.
It's looking less and less likely that Rory will end up with Dean when Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life hits Netflix on November 25. In a roundtable interview with Collider, Bledel confirmed reports that she only filmed one scene with Jared Padalecki, who plays Rory's first-ever boyfriend.
"It was great working with him again. He’s always so affable and friendly, and he’s got this great energy. Our scene was so fun to film. It was great to work with him again," Bledel said of her co-star.
When the site asked the actress if that means the pair only share a single scene together, Bledel admitted that this is indeed the case: "I guess I just said so, so oops!"
That they only share a single scene doesn't necessarily rule out a romance between Dean and Rory, but it does make it seem far less likely — I mean, that's just math, people.
Fortunately for her, Bledel doesn't shoulder all the blame for spilling the news. David Sutcliffe, who plays Rory's dad Christopher, told USA Today that he's Team Dean — even though his onscreen daughter won't end up with Padalecki's character.
"You know, I liked all the young actors that played her boyfriends," Sutcliffe said. "I know they’re not going to end up together but, Rory and Dean seem like a good couple."
Plenty of fans rewatching the series disagree.
It's looking less and less likely that Rory will end up with Dean when Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life hits Netflix on November 25. In a roundtable interview with Collider, Bledel confirmed reports that she only filmed one scene with Jared Padalecki, who plays Rory's first-ever boyfriend.
"It was great working with him again. He’s always so affable and friendly, and he’s got this great energy. Our scene was so fun to film. It was great to work with him again," Bledel said of her co-star.
When the site asked the actress if that means the pair only share a single scene together, Bledel admitted that this is indeed the case: "I guess I just said so, so oops!"
That they only share a single scene doesn't necessarily rule out a romance between Dean and Rory, but it does make it seem far less likely — I mean, that's just math, people.
Fortunately for her, Bledel doesn't shoulder all the blame for spilling the news. David Sutcliffe, who plays Rory's dad Christopher, told USA Today that he's Team Dean — even though his onscreen daughter won't end up with Padalecki's character.
"You know, I liked all the young actors that played her boyfriends," Sutcliffe said. "I know they’re not going to end up together but, Rory and Dean seem like a good couple."
Plenty of fans rewatching the series disagree.
Advertisement
Rory and Dean don't even hold hands there's like zero physical contact unless it's making out or goodbye kiss. No. Me. Gusta. #GilmoreGirls— undeniably in love🍁 (@berry20tbh) November 10, 2016
To be fair, Dean didn't really seem to stand a chance with Rory — the second go at their relationship ended terribly, with Dean cheating on his wife with Rory, and Rory's tryst with Dean causing a rift between her and an unsupportive Lorelai.
Crossing Dean off the list should give Jess and Logan hopefuls even more reason to tune in to the Netflix revival. As for Rory and Dean 'shippers, wherever you are, I suggest you rewatch the first season.
Crossing Dean off the list should give Jess and Logan hopefuls even more reason to tune in to the Netflix revival. As for Rory and Dean 'shippers, wherever you are, I suggest you rewatch the first season.
Advertisement