Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel described the themes that come up in the Gilmore Girls revival in an Entertainment Weekly interview. In different ways, Rory, Lorelai, and Emily will all be faced with the question "What next?" said Graham.
Rory has been struggling as a journalist due to the changes the industry has undergone over the eight years she's worked in it, said Bledel. She's frequently traveling to different cities, desperate to scope out stories. "Rory is a career woman. She's wanting to be a career woman, and maybe it isn't exactly the way she would've designed it herself," she said.
"I am sort of in a mid-life crisis," Graham said of Lorelai.
Meanwhile, Lorelai's mom Emily is dealing with the death of her husband. "She's a widow all of a sudden and sort of has to make a new plan for her life," said Bledel.
They hinted that Richard Gilmore's death will be a major plot point, leading the three women to reunite in Star Hollow and confront these issues together.
