Netflix recently released some photos of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, and fans are all riled up to see Rory, Lorelai, Jess, and their other favorite Stars Hollow residents once again. But one character won't be returning this time around: Lorelai's dad, Richard. Edward Herrmann, the actor who played him, died in 2014.
Lauren Graham has hinted that Richard will still play a part in the reboot, if not in person. Now we're getting a glimpse of what she meant. A new still from Netflix obtained by Hello Giggles shows a portrait of Richard behind Lorelai, Rory, Lorelai's mom Emily, and Luke as they're gathered around the dinner table.
Another teaser photo shows Rory, Lorelai, and Emily at a cemetery. We don't know whose death they're mourning, but it seems possible that Richard dies on the show and the family gets the painting to commemorate him.
The photo is also notable for showing Luke and Lorelai in the same room, giving us more than one reason to look forward to November 25 — as if we needed any more.
