Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is returning for its second season on October 21, and we couldn't be more excited. The show is groundbreaking in so many ways — its portrayals of mental illness and bisexuality are some of the most accurate we've seen on TV. The show frequently breaks down race- and gender-based stereotypes, too.
But aside from the writing and subject matter, what sets Crazy Ex-Girlfriend apart in the TV landscape is its musical format. Each episode features original songs, complete with costumes and choreography. The show takes inspiration from the current musical landscape, as well as classic songs and dances. And the musical numbers aren't fluff, either — one particularly moving song from the first season addresses anxiety in the form of a parody of Beyoncé's "Partition."
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend 's first season had plenty of hilarious and heartfelt songs, and it's safe to say there are plenty more to come. For starters, the show will have a brand new theme song.
Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna, the show's co-creators, have said in various interviews that the show's first season was focused on denial. For most of the season, Rebecca (Bloom) won't admit to anyone — especially not herself — that she moved to West Covina because of her feelings for Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III).
But that all changed in the finale, when Rebecca admits to Josh that he's the reason she moved to California. There aren't any more intonations of the original theme song — "but that's not why I'm here" — so it only makes sense for the new season to have a new theme, too.
"We always imagined the show in four sections: the first one was denial, the second one is certainty," Bloom told Entertainment Weekly. Expect Rebecca to be self-aware of her love for Josh — and unaware of his mixed signals in return.
Ahead of the season two premiere, we're ranking all of the songs from the first season, as well as the new theme song. (We're not including season two's "Love Kernels," a parody of Beyoncé's "Lemonade," because it's not on YouTube yet, but you can check out the preview over at EW.)
