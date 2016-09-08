In a photo from the Gilmore Girls reboot released by Entertainment Weekly, Rory and Lorelai stand by a cemetery. This raises a few questions. Does someone die, and if so, who is it?
One possibility is that they're mourning Lorelai's father, Richard. The actor who played him, Edward Herrmann, died in 2014.
"It was also part of our story that we are telling, which is the journey of how everyone is still recovering [from his death], and that gave the show depth and an emotional complexity," Lauren Graham said at the Television Critics Association’s biannual press tour.
This would make sense, since Lorelai's mom Emily Gilmore is also in the photo. That's what fans are guessing, too.
The Gilmore Girls revival has been shooting on a cemetery? Richard's funeral? Maybe some sort of flashback?— Milka (@milkamilka) April 26, 2016
NOPE. Not ready for The Gilmore Girls without Richard! RT @JarettSays: The Gilmore Girls in a cemetery 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZmHZAqYw7t— Cara (@tilly_1865) September 8, 2016
Or maybe there's an unexpected twist coming. At least it's only two-and-a-half more months until we find out everything.
