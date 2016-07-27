If Twitter reactions are any indication, Gilmore Girls fans are stoked to revisit their favorite Stars Hollow residents, nine years later. The series will consist of four 90-minute segments, which will be released all at once, according to Netflix. The show will follow the characters over the course of a calendar year.
Some fans are just excited to see the cast back together again.
Also, that #GilmoreGirls trailer made me laugh while getting teary eyed from the happy. I can't wait!— Jess (@gonewiththeword) July 27, 2016
Just saw the first two minutes of #GilmoreGirls: #AYearInTheLife's "Winter" episode. So good. Also, there's a joke about diphtheria. #TCA16— Ryan Gajewski (@_RyanGajewski) July 27, 2016
"Once A Gilmore, Always A Gilmore!" #GilmoreGirls #NOVEMBER25 pic.twitter.com/F9A6pgAn7j— ɢabrieℓa ♡ (@CupCakeHolker) July 27, 2016
If Melissa McCarthy hadn't been able to come on, there would have been a gap -- Lauren Graham #GilmoreGirls #TCA2016 pic.twitter.com/vPgKRiCnuu— Zap2it (@Zap2it) July 27, 2016
Others are noting that the release coincides with Thanksgiving weekend (and, presumably, family time) — which could either be good or bad.
#blessed to have family who's just as excited for #GilmoreGirls as I am. #121Days ☕️☕️🍩🍩 pic.twitter.com/hvj0iz1g4O— Katie Woelfel (@kswoelfel) July 27, 2016
I assume ASP will be writing a note to explain to all of our families why we're ignoring them on a holiday weekend? #GilmoreGirls— Kate Linnea Welsh (@katelinnea) July 27, 2016
Don't even have to take a day off work to binge #GilmoreGirls #AYITL 🙌🙌— Alex Wilpon (@alexwilpon) July 27, 2016
Still, the nine-year time jump means there will be some big differences from the original show. But technology aside, there will apparently be more answers about Lorelai and Rory's love lives!
me when rory used a smartphone in the #GilmoreGirls trailer pic.twitter.com/t4SAHy15BI— ortuist (@ortuist) July 27, 2016
Bledel: “People’s questions are answered” about Rory’s love life. LG: “Not all questions have been answered” about Lorelai’s. #GilmoreGirls— Lesley Goldberg (@Snoodit) July 27, 2016
"People's questions [abt her love life] are answered by the end of it." - Alexis in re: Rory #GilmoreGirls #TCA2016 pic.twitter.com/XhZIvzLTNT— Zap2it (@Zap2it) July 27, 2016
Even Amy Schumer, who's name-checked in the new trailer, weighed in. And while Rory may not think that Schumer would like Lorelai, the comedian begs to differ.
I've only done 2 water sports and they took pictures of it both times. I promise I usually just lay there (sex too) https://t.co/yTQRvIBgqm— Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) July 27, 2016
Oh, and the Thanksgiving week release date gives us even more of an excuse to eat like a Gilmore girl.
Ready to live life like the #GilmoreGirls on November 25th pic.twitter.com/6EWKFHkIHy— Bustle (@bustle) July 27, 2016