The Best Twitter Reactions To The Gilmore Girls Release Date & Trailer

Meghan De Maria
Netflix has finally revealed when Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life will be released. And fans of the original series could not be more thrilled. We now know that the show will premiere later this year on November 25. And in addition to the date, Netflix has also released a trailer for the reboot.

If Twitter reactions are any indication, Gilmore Girls fans are stoked to revisit their favorite Stars Hollow residents, nine years later. The series will consist of four 90-minute segments, which will be released all at once, according to Netflix. The show will follow the characters over the course of a calendar year.

Some fans are just excited to see the cast back together again.
Others are noting that the release coincides with Thanksgiving weekend (and, presumably, family time) — which could either be good or bad.


Still, the nine-year time jump means there will be some big differences from the original show. But technology aside, there will apparently be more answers about Lorelai and Rory's love lives!


Even Amy Schumer, who's name-checked in the new trailer, weighed in. And while Rory may not think that Schumer would like Lorelai, the comedian begs to differ.


Oh, and the Thanksgiving week release date gives us even more of an excuse to eat like a Gilmore girl.

