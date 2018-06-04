The Best Books Of June 2018 Are All Right Here

Last week, the internet was ablaze with stories of grifters. Anna Delvey — now branded the SoHo grifter — charmed New York’s elite with her insider knowledge and blasé attitude. She knew the right places to be, and the right people to know. In the same week, word got out about a Vogue intern who stole $54,000 from her boss. All this in the same month Ocean’s 8 is coming out.
As luck would have it, the ultimate book about con artists, obsessive friendships, and wealth is also coming out this month. Tara Isabella Burton’s Social Creature, out June 5, is the portal to a world explored in those real-life grifter stories, and it’s one of the best books of the summer.
June is full of equally enthralling reads. Summertime: The living is easy, and the reads are even better. We’ve rounded up the most compelling reads, from memoirs by Instapoets to a magical realism version of the apocalypse. Trust us: You have a lot to add to your Amazon cart.
