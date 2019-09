Even though this is a not a solo con job and takes place on the Left Coast, we would be remiss to not mention one of the most iconic crimes of the millennium. Known in the pop culture world as the "bling ring," Neiers and her Los Angeleno pals robbed celebrities of more than $3 million worth of clothes, jewels, and other luxury goods because they wanted know what if felt like to feel rich and powerful, too. The kids were caught because they couldn't stop talking about their successful midnight heists into the homes of Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton and many others. At the time of the robberies, Neiers also coincidentally kicked off a brief stint as a reality television star with the show Pretty Wild, which led to an infamous voicemail to Vanity Fair contributor Nancy Jo Sales; she became the face of spoiled and narcissistic youth in the late 2000s and later a popular film from Sofia Coppola, The Bling Ring.