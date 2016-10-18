We're almost in the home stretch, people. No, not of Halloween mania and not of this circus show of an election. We're talking about the agonizing wait for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life to drop. The four-part Netflix reboot will be available to stream on November 25, after a year full of tantalizing reports and photos — along with a hefty amount of fan speculation, of course. Now, with just five weeks to go, we've got a first look at not one but all four seasonally themed posters. They feature our girls Rory and Lorelai celebrating the seasons, and they're perfect.
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life picks up nine years after we said goodbye to the residents of Stars Hollow, and each episode will cover one season. Since they start streaming the day after Thanksgiving, we fully plan to buck the mayhem of that hellish consumerist tradition known as Black Friday in favor of a nostalgic binge (while gorging on leftover stuffing and turkey, of course). We can't wait!