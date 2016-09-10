Despite being 76 days away from the premiere of Netflix's Gilmore Girls reboot (not that we're counting), the online streaming service is toying with our emotions by releasing photos of Luke and Lorelai together.
Gilmore Girls: A Year In the Life picks up nine years after we said goodbye to Rory, Lorelai, and the rest of Stars Hollow, with each episode depicting one season of the calendar year.
There have already been a few hints as to what will happen in the new episodes, including a picture of Emily, Rory, and Lorelai standing in a cemetery; and photos from the set marked "wedding," suggesting that a wedding is in the cards.
Another teaser image shows strategically placed Pop Tarts and an apple, causing fans to speculate that Lorelai might be pregnant, a reference to an episode from the original series when she reveals that she craves apples when she's expecting.
These new snapshots and the imagination of fans will have to do for now.
We can thank Netflix's Ted Sarandos for the ultimate Black Friday gift of getting all four new episodes at once. Initially, GG creator Amy Sherman-Palladino wanted to release the episodes individually, but was ultimately overruled.
"The fans would kill us," Sarandos told reporters of his reasoning at Netflix's 2016 TCA summer press tour.
Those $19.99 Black Friday DVD players can wait: the four 90-minute episodes will be available on Netflix at midnight on November 25.
Gilmore Girls: A Year In the Life picks up nine years after we said goodbye to Rory, Lorelai, and the rest of Stars Hollow, with each episode depicting one season of the calendar year.
There have already been a few hints as to what will happen in the new episodes, including a picture of Emily, Rory, and Lorelai standing in a cemetery; and photos from the set marked "wedding," suggesting that a wedding is in the cards.
Another teaser image shows strategically placed Pop Tarts and an apple, causing fans to speculate that Lorelai might be pregnant, a reference to an episode from the original series when she reveals that she craves apples when she's expecting.
These new snapshots and the imagination of fans will have to do for now.
We can thank Netflix's Ted Sarandos for the ultimate Black Friday gift of getting all four new episodes at once. Initially, GG creator Amy Sherman-Palladino wanted to release the episodes individually, but was ultimately overruled.
"The fans would kill us," Sarandos told reporters of his reasoning at Netflix's 2016 TCA summer press tour.
Those $19.99 Black Friday DVD players can wait: the four 90-minute episodes will be available on Netflix at midnight on November 25.