To most people, the photo below will just look like a picture of some artfully arranged Pop-Tarts and an apple. But to a Gilmore Girls fan, it contains a whole lot of meaning.
The Gilmore Girls Instagram account posted the photo Tuesday afternoon, and the comments immediately blew up with speculations.
"A baby????? OMG," one fan wrote. "I hope Lorelei is pregnant," said another.
Where are they getting this from? They're referring to the episode “Blame Booze and Melville,” in which Lorelai comes to suspect she's pregnant because she craves an apple, according to Entertainment Weekly.
It may seem like a stretch, but the Instagram caption does call attention to the fruit: "Pop-Tart appetizers to hold us over 'till the pizza comes. And one apple."
Is it true? Could Lorelai be pregnant in the revival? She'll be around 48 at the time, so it's possible as, Zap2it points out. Maybe it's Rory who has a baby on the way?
With three Gilmore girls on the show, things could definitely get interesting.
