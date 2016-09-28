It's been nine years since Lorelai Gilmore and Luke Danes reunited on Gilmore Girls. On November 25th, the two will grace our screens again in Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life. So, what have Luke and Lorelai been doing in the intervening years?
Well, they haven't just sat around sipping tea. (Although, there might have been some coffee involved.)
Scott Patterson, Luke's actor alter ego, hinted to E! Online at the Entertainment Weekly pre-Emmy's party that the two will be, erm, consummating their relationship in the new series.
"We did some really intense adult scenes," he confides. "There has been sexual tension for a long time. We are together, and I mean we don't arm wrestle at night."
Well, there you have it: Luke and Lorelai will do the pants dance this November. They'll be makin' whoopee. (That isn't to say nighttime arm wrestling isn't a perfectly acceptable activity, mind you.)
While Patterson's admission is titillating, fans probably assumed this would happen anyway. The internet has already speculated that Lorelai is pregnant in the new series — an observant fan noted Pop-Tarts and an apple in a teaser image from the Gilmore Girls official Instagram. Because these treats are known to be Lorelai's pregnancy craving, fans leapt to the exciting assumption that Rory might get a baby sibling.
Those familiar with the birds and the bees know that pregnancy usually means someone got funky in the bunk. Therefore, Luke and Lorelai probably have or will have, a ton of sex.
"I'm going to get in so much trouble for this," Patterson laments after his admission. No, sir — in my eyes, you are a hero. We'll have to wait until November 25th to witness the sexual fireworks.
