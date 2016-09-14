This Is What Rory Gilmore Has Been Doing For The Past 8 Years

Let's take a hint from Alexis Bledel (and our better, feminist selves) for a moment and stop speculating about what Rory Gilmore's love life will look like in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Rory would want us to focus on what's been up with her career. To that end, Bledel gave an update to Us Weekly.
"She started her work as a journalist at the same time that newspapers were going away," she told Us. "Her field changed dramatically as she was just kind of getting up and running. So that’s where we pick up with her."
While for some of us (ahem), being a reporter can just as easily mean enjoying the comforts of a home, not so for ambitious Rory, whom Bledel said has been "crashing on couches" in order to devote herself to her work. "It’s real time, so it’s been about eight years that she’s been living a bit of a vagabond lifestyle, kind of chasing each story that she becomes passionate about and wants to tell."
This is the latest in a long series of bits and pieces the GG cast and creators have been leaking out to the press during "Fall TV preview" season, even though the Netflix revival doesn't come out until November 25. Last week, Entertainment Weekly published the first page of the first episode's script. A new photo showed Lorelai and Luke looking mighty cute together. Then, an Instagram showed a squee-inducing reference to Jess' margin-writing habit. At this rate, Gilmore fans might accidentally combust before they get to see the episodes at all.
