The series finale, or, well, the faux series finale of Gilmore Girls in 2007 made one thing perfectly clear about Rory Gilmore. Her career was her number one priority, and all the boys in her life would take a back seat to it. It made sense for the character we knew and loved. And yet, my inner romantic really did kind of yearn for her to get the cool job and one of her cute boys, too. So, will the Netflix revival, premiering on November 25, let us have it all?“I think it’s kind of interesting that that’s what people are excited about," Alexis Bledel said at the recent Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life panel for the Television Critics Association summer press tour . "There is so much more to her character. It’s great when people focus on her ambition and her accomplishments.” Point taken. But could you give us just a tiny hint about her interactions with Jess, Dean, and Logan?