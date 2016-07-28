The series finale, or, well, the faux series finale of Gilmore Girls in 2007 made one thing perfectly clear about Rory Gilmore. Her career was her number one priority, and all the boys in her life would take a back seat to it. It made sense for the character we knew and loved. And yet, my inner romantic really did kind of yearn for her to get the cool job and one of her cute boys, too. So, will the Netflix revival, premiering on November 25, let us have it all?
“I think it’s kind of interesting that that’s what people are excited about," Alexis Bledel said at the recent Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life panel for the Television Critics Association summer press tour. "There is so much more to her character. It’s great when people focus on her ambition and her accomplishments.” Point taken. But could you give us just a tiny hint about her interactions with Jess, Dean, and Logan?
“All of her exes make an appearance, and it was great to work with all of them," she said. "People’s questions are answered, but we can’t answer them today.”
Argh! I guess we'll have to settle for her co-stars' previous hints. "I know they’re not going to end up together but, Rory and Dean seem like a good couple," said David Sutcliffe (Rory's dad) to USA Today last month. Then Jared Padalecki confirmed that much on Tuesday, telling Us Weekly he was only on the set for a day. "There will always be some fans who are unhappy, but I think they'll be pleased with it."
