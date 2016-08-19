Story from TV Shows

Lauren Graham Wants A Parenthood Reboot

Erin Donnelly
Lauren Graham's already seen one hit show get a revival. What's the harm in hoping for another?

The actress is pulling for the late, great Parenthood to get a reboot like the one Gilmore Girls has scored on Netflix. According to TVLine, it sounds like it could happen.

Jason Katims, who created the NBC series, told Michael Ausiello that a Braverman reunion is definitely in the cards. The catch is that "more time has to pass."

“It would start at the moment when I feel like I have a story to tell,” he explained. “But the whole thing about Parenthood is the kids get a little older and their lives change and then there’s more story to tell. I feel like that will happen at some point. And then it will be a question of, logistically, can we get the actors [back together] at the same time? And then we have to [find an outlet] that wants to [air] it.”

Katims can at least count Graham in. The artist formally known as Sarah Braverman tweeted her enthusiasm for a reboot.

"Sits at home waiting for script @nbcParenthood: A Year in the Life," she quipped.
We'd be down. But first, let's stay focused on Stars Hollow, okay?
