Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino wanted the revival to be released one episode at a time even though Netflix usually does it all at once. “I told them I was going to hang myself with a shower curtain if they put them all out at once, and they said, ‘Wow, OK,'” she said at a TCA panel, according to TVLine. “It’s such a journey and it’s such a build to the last four words."
But the streaming service has decided not to listen to her. Instead, they're thinking about the fans...because they're afraid of them.
“If we would not have [released them] all at once the fans would’ve killed us,” Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told TVLine. “I’m petrified of those fans; they are so passionate.”
The good news is that fans will have no more suspense to deal with come November 25. The bad news is that they'll probably finish watching it in one night and then have to deal with withdrawal all over again.
