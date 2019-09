Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino wanted the revival to be released one episode at a time even though Netflix usually does it all at once. “I told them I was going to hang myself with a shower curtain if they put them all out at once, and they said, ‘Wow, OK,'” she said at a TCA panel, according to TVLine . “It’s such a journey and it’s such a build to the last four words."But the streaming service has decided not to listen to her. Instead, they're thinking about the fans...because they're afraid of them.“If we would not have [released them] all at once the fans would’ve killed us,” Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told TVLine . “I’m petrified of those fans; they are so passionate.”The good news is that fans will have no more suspense to deal with come November 25 . The bad news is that they'll probably finish watching it in one night and then have to deal with withdrawal all over again.