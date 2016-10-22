Returning to Stars Hollow was not an easy decision for Liza Weil, who plays Rory's classmate and friend Paris Geller on Gilmore Girls.
Weil, who now portrays Annalise Keating's (Viola Davis) right-hand woman on How To Get Away With Murder, was afraid that the show's dark tendencies would wind up in the eagerly anticipated Gilmore Girls reboot.
"I was worried," Weil told E! News. "I was definitely worried, because I had wrapped season 2 of Murder and I think, like, the next day or two days later, I was on set on Gilmore Girls."
However, Weil said that it was the impossibly sharp writing by series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband, executive producer Dan Palladino, that ultimately made her agree to participate.
"Paris is so alive in that writing and it's just very, very different from Bonnie," Weil told E! News, referring to her HTGAWM character, Bonnie Winterbottom.
"It was actually a very welcome sort of respite from Bonnie," she continued. "It felt nice to be a little bit more broad and all of those Paris Geller-y things. And then I had a good cushion of time before going back to Bonnie, but I will say, yeah, it's Amy and Dan and it's [Murder creator] Pete [Nowalk] and you read those scripts and it's all on the page. It certainly made it easier."
All four episode of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life will start streaming on Netflix on Friday, November 25.
Weil, who now portrays Annalise Keating's (Viola Davis) right-hand woman on How To Get Away With Murder, was afraid that the show's dark tendencies would wind up in the eagerly anticipated Gilmore Girls reboot.
"I was worried," Weil told E! News. "I was definitely worried, because I had wrapped season 2 of Murder and I think, like, the next day or two days later, I was on set on Gilmore Girls."
However, Weil said that it was the impossibly sharp writing by series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband, executive producer Dan Palladino, that ultimately made her agree to participate.
"Paris is so alive in that writing and it's just very, very different from Bonnie," Weil told E! News, referring to her HTGAWM character, Bonnie Winterbottom.
"It was actually a very welcome sort of respite from Bonnie," she continued. "It felt nice to be a little bit more broad and all of those Paris Geller-y things. And then I had a good cushion of time before going back to Bonnie, but I will say, yeah, it's Amy and Dan and it's [Murder creator] Pete [Nowalk] and you read those scripts and it's all on the page. It certainly made it easier."
All four episode of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life will start streaming on Netflix on Friday, November 25.
Advertisement